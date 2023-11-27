Venezuelan delegation to sports convention arrives in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 27 (ACN) Venezuelan deputy minister of sports massification from the Ministry of People's Power for Youth and Sports, Jose Luis Tovar, arrived on Sunday in Cuba at the head of his country's delegation to attend the 10th International Convention of Physical Activity and Sports (AFIDE 2023).



At the Jose Marti International Airport, the Bolivarian delegation was received by the Cuban General Director of Physical Education and Sports for All, Jose Cedeño Tamayo, who welcomed them on behalf of the top management of National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER), which also included the President of the Anti-Doping Commission, Jem Carlos Conteras, and sports doctor Alfredo Perez.



The Minister Counselor of the Embassy of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to Cuba, Reinaldo Segovia, and other officials of the diplomatic mission, also attended the reception.



In statements to the press, Tovar said he was pleased to participate in AFIDE, which will be opened today at the Havana Convention Center and which he considered a meeting point for specialists of the sector in the region and other parts of the world.



During its stay in Cuba, the Venezuelan delegation that will participate in AIDE 2023 in Havana will carry out a collateral program of activities.