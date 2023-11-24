Diaz-Canel highlights gold medals in parathletics in Chile 2023





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) At the Mario Recordon Athletic Center in Chile, Cuban flag flew three times at the highest flagpole on Thursday, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said today, referring to the gold medals in the long jump, 100 meters (m) and javelin throw at the 7th Parapan American Games in Santiago.



On X, the first secretary of the Party's Central Committee congratulated Robiel Yankiel Sol, Omara Durand and Ever Rene Castro, and affirmed that Cuba applauds their courage and talent.



In the T47 category (upper limb affected) of the long jump, world and Paralympic champion Yankiel Sol won the gold medal with a world record of 7.74 meters.



Likewise, sprinter Omara Durand, winner of eight gold medals in the Paralympic Games, was crowned once again, along with her guide Yuniol Kindelan, in the 100 m, category T12 (profound visual impairment), with a record for the event of 11.65 seconds.



The third gold medal of the day was for Ever Rene Castro, in the javelin F41 (short stature), also with a Parapan American record of 35.21 m in his sixth attempt.



Cuba remains in seventh place in the medal standings of the Games, now with 11 golds, six silvers and nine bronzes, for a total of 26 medals.