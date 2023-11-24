Cuba vs. Mexico in U-17 NORCECA Women's quarterfinals





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 24 (ACN) Cuba's women's team will face Mexico today in the quarterfinals of the 1st U-17 North, Central America and Caribbean Continental Championship ( NORCECA) in volleyball, to be held until Sunday in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.



The Cubans will face the Mexicans, after defeating Costa Rica 3-2 at the end of the group stage, and finished in third place in B with one win and two losses, surpassed by Canada (3-0) and the Dominican Republic (2-1).



According to the website www.norceca.net, in the other match of Friday's quarterfinals, the Dominicans and Nicaraguans (1-2), third in section A, which was led by Puerto Rico (3-0), followed by the Mexicans (2-1), will meet.



Mexico defeated Nicaragua 3-0 on Thursday, while the Puerto Rican women defeated Honduras 3-0.



With these results, the Canadians and the Puerto Ricans advanced directly to tomorrow's semifinals, and are waiting for the winners of the quarterfinals, in search of the victory that will guarantee them a place in the gold medal game on Sunday, in a day that will be completed with the fight for the bronze medal.



The winners of the gold, silver and bronze medals will also secure the three places granted by the competition for the First World Championship of the category in 2024.