HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 22 (ACN) The Cuban women's team suffered a second setback in group B of the 1st NORCECA U-17 Continental Championship, under way in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.



Team Cuba lost 2-3 in the opener to Canada and again yesterday to the Dominican Republic, this time in straight sets.



In the same group, Canada remains undefeated after its 3-1 win over Costa Rica.