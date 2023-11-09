Cuba for second win in men’s NORCECA U-17 Championship





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 8 (ACN) Cuba will seek today its second win in a row in Group B against Dominican Republic in the 1st NORCECA U-17 Continental Championship, under way in Veracruz, Mexico.



Team Cuba, made of four 14- and ten 15-year-old boys, beat Nicaragua 3-0 on Tuesday in a game they dominated from beginning to end, outmatching their contenders in attacks (52 to 19), blocks (9 to 3), serves (15 to 3) and opponent errors (16-19).



This continental event grants places to the top four teams in the 2024 FIVB World Championship, which will mark the debut of the U-17 category at the world level.