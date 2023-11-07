Cuba holds its 2nd Elite Baseball League as of today





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 7 (ACN) Everything is ready for today's start of the 2nd Cuban Elite Baseball League, which will be held until December 25 and whose qualifying stage will have 40 games for each of the six teams.



The teams that will take part in the competition will be the first six of the last LXII National Series: Las Tunas, Industriales, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba, Artemisa and Sancti Spiritus.



Once the classification stage is concluded, days will be assigned to the recovery of the games not held or without results, which will be rescheduled by the National Baseball Commission.



This aims to define the order in the standings, taking into account that the top four teams will qualify for the semifinal stage.



Today, Las Tunas will host Industriales at its Julio Antonio Mella stadium.



Meanwhile, Sancti Spiritus will host Artemisa at the Jose Antonio Huelga Park and Santiago de Cuba will receive Matanzas at the Guillermon Moncada Stadium.