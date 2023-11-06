XIX Pan American Games Chile 2023 concluded with a beautiful show





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Nov 6 ( ACN) The closing ceremony of the Pan American Games Santiago 2023 was a beautiful party that left a very important legacy for Chile.



The activity, held at the National Stadium, was a gala event to close the main multisport event in the Americas. It was not only a celebration of sport, but also a tribute to culture and entertainment.



One of the highlights of the night was the national show by renowned local artists Inti Illimani Historico, Pascuala Ilabaca and Joe Vasconcellos, whose performances took attendees on a musical journey through the sounds and rhythms of Chile, from folklore and cumbia to rock, with a message of unity and celebration.



Undoubtedly, the international surprise of the night was provided by the renowned bachata singer Prince Royce, an U.S. artist of Dominican descent who delighted the audience with his hits and his characteristic bachata pop style.



The closing show was a memorable event for a historic Pan American Games, where once again sport and culture came together, said Harold Mayne-Nicholls, executive director of Santiago 2023.



The Cuban delegation, so applauded in all competition venues, leaves Chile in fifth place by countries with 30 gold, 22 silver and 17 bronze medals, narrowly beating Colombia by just one title: 29-38-34.