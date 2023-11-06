All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
06
November Monday

Cuba accomplished with its fifth place in Santiago de Chile 2023



SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Nov 6 (ACN) Cuba finished in fifth place by countries, with 69 medals (30-22-17), a medal tally with which it fulfilled the purpose that went to the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023.

It should be noted that the Cubans took part in 52 finals with 30 victories, for a 57.69 % of effectiveness in the discussion of titles.

The first victory was in weightlifting, with the crown of Asley Calderon, in the 61 kilograms (kg), and the last in Basque ball, with the 30-meter frontenis duo of Daniela Darriba and Wendy Duran, winner of the silver medal.

Once again, combat sports and athletics occupied a special place in this regard with the first in wrestling, in its Greco-Roman and free modalities (m and f), with eight gold, five silver and three bronze.

Completing the list of those that won titles -which is decisive in the medal standings- are athletics (7-6-5), judo (6-0-1), boxing (2-1-1), table tennis (2-1-0), canoeing (2-0-1), rowing (1-2-1), weightlifting (1-1-1) and shooting (1-0-0-0).

Basque pelota (0-2-0), karate (0-2-0), road cycling (0-1-0), beach volleyball (0-1-0), taekwondo (0-0-2), pentathlon (0-0-1) and fencing (0-0-1) finished without crowns, according to data provided by statistician Wilber Rodríguez.

It should be mentioned that in collective sports, only beach volleyball (0-1-0) won a medal, not baseball, indoor volleyball (m and f), handball (f), basketball (f), field field hockey (f), for different reasons, justified or not.

The United States (124-75-87) led the medal standings, followed from second to sixth by Brazil (66-73-66), Mexico (52-38-52), Canada (46-55-63), Cuba (30-22-17) and Colombia (29-38-34), respectively.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News