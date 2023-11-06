Cuban wrestling medalists happy with their results





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 5 (ACN) On its return to their country, a part of the Cuban wrestling team that participated in the 19th Pan Am Games held in Chile held to be happy that they reached their goals in the continental competition.



The group was made up of the two-time Pan American champion Yurieski Torreblanca (86 kg), gold medalist Alejandro Valdés (65 kg), and silver medalists Arturo Silot (97 kg) and Flanklin Maresén (74 kg).



In welcoming them, Raúl Fornés Valenciano, first deputy president of the National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation (INDER) congratulated them on behalf of the board of directors and of the Cuban people on their brilliant performance, marked by their discipline and fighting spirit.



"You raised Cuba’s name, as did the rest of our sports delegation to the event,” Fornés Valenciano pointed out.



On their end, the athletes stressed that they will continue their preparation for future international competitions, including the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.