Diaz-Canel congratulated Cuban athletics and wrestling medalists at Pan American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Nov 3 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, Cuban President, congratulated today on behalf of the Cuban people the athletes who won the most recent medals in athletics and wrestling at the 19th Pan American Games of Chile 2023.



In several posts on the social network X, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba pondered the successful performance in the triple jump (f), the 4x100 relay (f) and wrestling, which won five titles and a silver medal for Cuba on Thursday.



He affirmed that technique, endurance, strength and intelligence distinguished the fights of Yurieski Torreblanca and Alejandro Valdes, champions in the respective divisions of 86 kilograms (kg) and 65 kg of wrestling.



Cuban leader dedicated another emotional message to highlight Cuba's 100th medal in the history of this sport in Pan American Games, the gold medal won by Yusneylis Guzman in the 50 kg.



Regarding the triumph of Laura Moreira, Enis Perez, Yarima Garcia and Yunisleydy Garcia, champions in the 4x100 relay, with a time of 43.72 seconds, he said that it was a feat, since 56 years have passed since the only title Cuba had achieved in this sport.



Finally, highlighting the gold and silver medals of the triple jumpers Leyanis Perez (14.75 meters) and Liadagmis Povea (14.41), he noted that stability and courage characterize the new generation of athletes in that discipline.



On Thursday, Cuba also won two silver medals, in the 200-meter run (Yunisleidy Garcia), and in the men's 4x100 relay (Edel Amores, Yaniel Carrero, Reynaldo Espinosa and Shainer Rengifo); plus two bronze medals, for Aslin Quiala in the pole vault (4.40 meters) and for Angela Alvarez in the wrestling, reaching fifth place in the standings of the multisport event.