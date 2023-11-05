Cuban wrestlers to increase number of medals in Pan American Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Nov 3 (ACN) With four more finalists today, Cuban wrestlers are looking to increase their number of titles at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, held in this city, where on Thursday they won three gold medals.



For Cuba, freestyle women Laura Herin (53 kg), Maria Santana (62 kg) and Milaimy Marin (76 kg), as well as Kevin de Armas (60 kg), in the Greco-Roman modality, advanced to the discussion of the gold medal.



At the Olympic Training Center, Herin will face Ecuador's Lucia Yepez in the final, Santana against Brazil's Lais Nunes, and Marin will face Colombia's Tatiana Renteria, world bronze medalist this year in Belgrade, Serbia.



De Armas will compete for the gold medal against the Uzbek-American Ildar Hafizov, bronze medal winner in the previous edition of Lima 2019.



Also among the Greco-Romans Yosvanys Peña (77 kg) will go for the bronze medal in a duel with Chilean Eduardo Bernal.



About what his pupils have done so far, Filiberto Delgado, head coach of the women's national team, told the press that he was very happy with the performance in the Chilean capital.



We are gathering results from years of hard work and there is still more joy to come," Delgado assured.