Cuba remains sixth in Pan Am Games in Chile





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Nov 1 (ACN) Following the four silver and one bronze medals reaped yesterday, Cuba kept the sixth place in the 2023 Pan American Games.



Two of Wednesday’s silver medals came from the freestyle wrestlers Franklin Marén and Arturo Silot, whereas another wrestler, Osmany Diversent was third.



Meanwhile, the Cubans Greisys Robles and Andy Pereira also won silver medals in the 100m hurdle race and the table tennis tournament, respectively.



U.S.A. leads the medal table with 84-49-58, followed by Brazil (40-53-43), Canada (35-34-37), Mexico (35-23-36), Colombia (15-22-16) and Cuba (14-11-10).