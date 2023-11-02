Cuban wrestler appreciates its silver medal in Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Nov 1 (ACN) Cuban freestyle wrestler Arturo Silot (97 kg) attached great value to his silver medal in the Pan American Games, currently under way in this city.



Silot, first in the recent Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador and the 2021 Junior Pan American Games in Cali, had good results in the competition and only lost the match for the gold medal against the topnotch U.S. wrestler Kyle Snyder, three-time world champion and Olympic winner in Rio 2016.



After that difficult match, the Cuban athlete remarked that he felt good about all his fights and, despite not feeling in top form, he did his best on the mat and therefore his silver medal was very valuable to him considering his few years’ experience in wrestling. On a more ambitious note, however, he stressed that he wants to qualify for and win a medal in the 2024 Olympic Games.



In these Pan Am Games, Silot notched up 11-0 and 5-0 victories over the Chilean Matías Uribe and the Venezuelan Cristian Sarco, respectively, and won Cuba's first medal in the continental multisport event.