Cuba sixth and hot on Colombia’s heels in Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 31 (ACN) Following the three gold, one silver and two bronze medals reaped yesterday, Cuba kept the sixth place in the 2023 Pan American Games.



The Cuban sports delegation has won 30 medals (14-7-9) and has only one title fewer than Colombia (15-20-25), which ranks fifth.



Tuesday's gold medals came from the mixed judo team, the tennis table players Andy Pereira and Jorge Moises Campos, and the sprinter Yunisleidy García’s surprising victory in 100m.



U.S.A. leads the medal table with 76-47-55, followed by Brazil (37-52-51), Canada (35-33-38), Mexico (35-22-33) and Colombia (15-20-25).