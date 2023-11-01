All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
02
November Wednesday

Cuba sixth and hot on Colombia’s heels in Pan Am Games



SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 31 (ACN) Following the three gold, one silver and two bronze medals reaped yesterday, Cuba kept the sixth place in the 2023 Pan American Games.

The Cuban sports delegation has won 30 medals (14-7-9) and has only one title fewer than Colombia (15-20-25), which ranks fifth.

Tuesday's gold medals came from the mixed judo team, the tennis table players Andy Pereira and Jorge Moises Campos, and the sprinter Yunisleidy García’s surprising victory in 100m.

U.S.A. leads the medal table with 76-47-55, followed by Brazil (37-52-51), Canada (35-33-38), Mexico (35-22-33) and Colombia (15-20-25).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News