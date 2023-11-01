Cuba beat Guadeloupe in CONCACAF Gold Cup





SANTIAGO DE CUBA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuba's women's soccer team clinched a 3-0 victory over Guadeloupe in the qualifiers for the CONCACAF Gold Cup.



Known as Leonas del Caribe (Caribbean Lionesses), the Cubans scored twice in the first time (minutes 9 and 37) and once in stoppage time.



Technical director Elizabeth Cuff said that Team Cuba looked stronger in the field as a result of their hard training and work on tactical aspects, as well as of the unity among the players.



“Clinching these three points,” she remarked, “was our main goal at this important stage when Cuba is tenth in the CONCACAF ranking.”



With nine points, the Cuban soccer team is leading Group B of League C of the Road to W Gold Cup.