Cuban fencer third in 2023 Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 31 (ACN) The Cuban Leidis Veranes won the bronze medal in the women’s saber tournament of the 19th Pan American Games held in Santiago de Chile.



Veranes started with a 5-3 win over Brazil's Karina Zettermann, then lost 4-5 to Mexico's Natalia Botello, beat Argentina's Candela Espinosa 5-2, and lost 3-5 to both Venezuela's Katherine Paredes and U.S.A.’s Maia Chamberlain. Then, in the round of 16, she clinched a 15-10 victory over the Brazilian Pietra Peterlini and made it to the top-eight list.



Still on a winning streak, the Cuban secured the bronze final by beating Canada's Tamar Gordon 15-11 in the quarterfinals, but lost 14-15 in the semifinals to the American Magda Skarbonkiewicz, world cadet champion in 2021.