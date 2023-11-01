Cuban judo wins gold to remember in Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban judo’s mixed team won the gold medal in the 19th Pan American Games after beating Brazil 4-3 in a memorable match.



The Cubans started the actions with a setback against them, due to The absence of a Cuban athlete in the 57 kg division put the team at a disadvantage, but they rose to the challenge and finished first, with a special commendation for Andy Granda (90 kg)—first in the individual tournament—who notched up two wins with hardly any time in between.









The other two victories for Cuba came from Idelannis Gómez (70 kg) and Iván Silva (90 kg), also champions in the individual competition, whereas Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Idalis Ortiz (over 78 kg) lost their bouts.

The Cubans reached the finals after winning 4-1 and 4-2 victories over Mexico and the Dominican Republic, respectively.



Cuba leads the Pan American judo’s historical winning record with 74 gold medals, followed by Brazil (46), U.S.A. (32) and Canada (15).