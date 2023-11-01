All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
01
November Wednesday

Cuban judo wins gold to remember in Pan Am Games



SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban judo’s mixed team won the gold medal in the 19th Pan American Games after beating Brazil 4-3 in a memorable match.

The Cubans started the actions with a setback against them, due to The absence of a Cuban athlete in the 57 kg division put the team at a disadvantage, but they rose to the challenge and finished first, with a special commendation for Andy Granda (90 kg)—first in the individual tournament—who notched up two wins with hardly any time in between.




The other two victories for Cuba came from Idelannis Gómez (70 kg) and Iván Silva (90 kg), also champions in the individual competition, whereas Magdiel Estrada (73 kg) and Idalis Ortiz (over 78 kg) lost their bouts.
The Cubans reached the finals after winning 4-1 and 4-2 victories over Mexico and the Dominican Republic, respectively.

Cuba leads the Pan American judo’s historical winning record with 74 gold medals, followed by Brazil (46), U.S.A. (32) and Canada (15).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News