Long Jump Gives Cuba Silver and Bronze at Pan-Am Games





Havana, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban long jumpers Alejandro Parada and Maikel Vidal got silver and bronze respectively at Santiago de Chile Pan-American Games.



The two athletes managed to jump 8.01 meters both, though the best jump was that of Parada, who deserved the silver medal.



The gold medal was taken by Colombian Arnovis Dalmero who jumped 8.08 meters.



Meanwhile, Cuba also got a gold medal on Tuesday at the Judo tournament by teams after defeating Brazil 4-3.