Second victory for Cuba in men's volleyball at Pan American Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuba achieved today its second victory in Group B of the men's volleyball tournament of the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, by defeating Colombia 3-0, at the Viña del Mar Gymnasium.



After defeating Mexico 3-2 in the debut, the Cubans swept now in straight sets, but again tight, with partials of 25-22, 25-23 and 25-23.



Individual protagonism, mainly in the third set, was for captain Miguel Angel Lopez, who accumulated 18 points.



With this result, the disciples of Cuba's technical director, Jesus Cruz, practically assured their passage to the semifinals, since the Brazilians must overcome the Mexicans today without much difficulty.



Brazil will be tomorrow's opponent in the closing day of the group stage, in a match that will define the leader of the group.