Diaz-Canel highlights Cuba's gold medal in table tennis mixed doubles at Panamerican Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 31 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel described as sensational, historic and spectacular today the victory of Daniela Fonseca and Jorge Moises Campos in the final of the mixed doubles table tennis at the Pan American Games in Chile 2023.



The first secretary of the Party's Central Committee highlighted on X that this result breaks a streak of 36 years without obtaining a gold from Cuba in this sport.



"I proudly hug you, champions," Diaz-Canel added in his message where he also shared images of the moment of the triumph against the Brazilian pair composed of Bruna Takahashi and Victor Ishiy.



The Cuban duo scored 21 points on their own serves and took good advantage of their opponent's 23 errors, to finally win 4-0, with partials of 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 and 11-7.