Fruitful Monday for Cuba, remaining sixth at Pan American Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Oct 31 (ACN) With a total of four crowns and a bronze medal, it was Monday the best competitive day for Cuba, which remained sixth by countries in the Pan American Games of Chile 2023.



Judo was in top form with its list of Ippones, valid for three gold medals at the Contact Sports Center.The super heavyweight world champions Idalis Ortiz and Andy Granda, as well as Ivan Silva (90 kg), won the titles and all three repeated their titles from the last event in Lima 2019.

The other Cuban gold medal was won by the mixed doubles in table tennis, through the duo of Daniela Fonseca and Jorge Campos, who beat their Brazilian counterpart Bruna Takahashi-Victor Ishiy 4-0.And after 28 years, they included Cuba in a Pan American final in table tennis.

Regarding the debut of athletics, speed was the best for Cuba, which could not achieve medals in the events that had finals.



In the qualifying phase, Sainer Rengifo qualified for the 100 meters final with the second best time of the semifinals, 10.36, which was enough to win his heat.



Among the women, Yunisleidy Garcia won the last semifinal heat with 11.53 seconds which was the best time among all the 100 meters runners and Yarima Garcia came in third in her heat of the hectometer with a time of 11.65 seconds, which was enough to qualify for one of the two places that advance by time.



Both Cuban sprinters also qualified for today's final.



In the final events with Cuban presence, in the discus, Silinda Morales finished fourth (58.73 meters) and Melany Matheus fifth (58:58), and among the men, Mario Diaz was fourth (61.09) and Jorge Fernandez seventh (59.12), in an event that saw the Chilean Lucas Nervi win (63.39).

Cuban Anisleidis Ochoa finished sixth in the 10,000 meter race with a time of 33:47.35 minutes.