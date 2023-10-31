Cuban Idalys Ortiz, Four-time Pan-Am Champ





Havana, Oct 30 (ACN) Cuban judo expert Idalys Ortiz became a four-time Pan-American champion after conquering the top tittle in 78 kilos at Santiago de Chile Pan-Am games 2023.



Ortiz who has won four Olympic medals (one gold, two silver and one bronze) along world victories met her expectations and will come back home with a continental gold medal.



Ortiz, who defeated Colombian Brigitte Carabali in the finals, said she was very proud to have won the gold and added that she was looking forward to Paris 2024 to fight for her fifth Olympic medal.

