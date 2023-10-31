Cuba in three finals and for two bronzes in Pan American judo





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Oct 30 (ACN) Cuba secured today three finals and the discussion of two bronzes in the third and last day of the individual judo tournament at 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, held at the Contact Sports Center in the Community of Muñoa.



In the title discussions will be Ivan Felipe Silva, in the 90 kilograms (kg), Andy Granda (+100 kg) and Idalis Ortiz (+78 kg), who advanced to the semifinals of their respective divisions undefeated.



Silva, Granda and Ortiz advanced to this afternoon's finals with wins over Argentina's Mariano Coto (ippon), Dominican Jose Nova (ippon) and Moira Morillo (ippon), in that order.



Lianet Cardona (78 kg) and Liester Cardona (100 kg), winners in the repechage against Karina Venegas (Ippon) and US Nathaniel Keeve (Ippon), respectively, will compete for the bronze medals.



The young Omar Cruz (+100 kg), who lost by ippon (three warnings -Shidos-) against Ecuadorian Freddy Figueroa, was left without a medal today, a result with which the Cuban finished seventh.



This Tuesday, judo will close the Chilean multisport event with the mixed team tournament, with action in the divisions of 57, 70 and +70 kg (f), and 73, 90 +90 kg (m).