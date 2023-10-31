Cuban mixed table tennis duo advances to Pan American final, punches its ticket to the Olympics





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Oct 30 (ACN) The Cuban mixed duo of Daniela Fonseca and Jorge Campos secured today their Olympic ticket in table tennis at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023, by being included among the finalists of that event.



Fonseca and Campos won four sets to three in a hard-fought semifinal duel against locals Paulina Vega and Nicolas Burgos, at the Olympic Training Center, a result that allows them to make a bit of history in that sport.



Since Fernando Arado and Maria de Armas reached the final, precisely in mixed doubles in Mar del Plata 1995, Cuba had not achieved another dispute for the title in any other modality of that discipline in continental multisport events.



We're going all out for the final, we are very excited with this victory and we have to enjoy it a little bit before focusing on the match for the gold, were the brief statements of Fonseca and Campos after their resounding victory.



For the gold medal in this specialty, the Caribbean nation's athletes will later face the Brazilian pair of Bruna Tahashi and Vitor Ishy, who defeated the Canadians Zhen Wang and Mo Zhang, 4-2, in the other semifinal.