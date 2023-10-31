Diaz-Canel highlights performance of Cuban women's judo in Pan American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 30 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, praised the performances of judo players Maylin del Toro and Idelannis Gomez at the 19th Pan American Games, for giving Cuba a golden Sunday in Santiago de Chile.



On X, the president congratulated the athletes, who defeated their rivals by Ippon, bringing the first two gold medals for Cuban judo in the multisport event that runs until November 5.



The head of state stressed that Maylin del Toro (in the 63 kilograms) needed less than a minute to win her second Pan American title, against Canadian Isabelle Harris.



"Idelannis Gomez showed the courage of her predecessors, 21 years old and fought with the spirit of champions," added Diaz-Canel about the triumph of the Cuban (in the 70 kilograms), who beat Puerto Rican Maria Perez when the regulation period was over.