Cuban cyclist finishes fifth in Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 29 (ACN) Cuban cyclist Arlenis Sierra finished fifth in the women’s road race of the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, an event won by Lauren Stephen (U.S.A.), followed by Miryan Núñez (Ecuador) and Marina Espinosa (Paraguay).



Arlenis stopped the clocks at 2:53.35 hours, not far behind Lauren (2:51.05), Miryam (2:52.29) and Marina (2:53.35), who broke away from the main bunch and never lost their lead.



The fourth place went to another breakaway, the Brazilian Ana Vitoria (2:53.14), whereas the other Cuban in the competition was Claudia Baró (3:05.40), who finished 29th.



The women's road race featured 37 cyclists, but four of them failed to make it to the finish line.