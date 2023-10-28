Boxing Wins Fifth Pan-American Gold for Cuba





Havana, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban boxer and Olympic Champ Arlen Lopez (80 kilos) on Friday got the fifth gold for Cuba at Santiago de Chile Pan-American Games after defeating Brazilian Wanderley de Souza.



Also on Friday, two-time Olympic champ and five-time world champ Julio Cesar La Cruz (92 kilos) got his fourth Pan-American tittle after defeating Brazilian Keno Machado 4-1.



Cuban boxing closed its agenda in Santiago de Chile with only two gold medals, one silver and one bronze, a result which fell short from all expectations.

