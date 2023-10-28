Cuban La Cruz wins his fourth gold in Pan American Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Oct 27 (ACN) Although required as in the semifinal, the two-time Olympic champion and five-time world titleholder Julio Cesar La Cruz, Cuba's standard bearer at the 19th Pan American Games, won the gold medal today in Santiago de Chile.



Four judges saw the Cuban winning in the first round, the same number voted for the Brazilian Keno Machado in the second and all five defined the fight in favor of La Cruz in the final.



With this success by a score of 4-1 in his new 92 kilograms (kg) division, the Cuban achieved his fourth gold in the Pan American Games.



In the morning, runner-up Saidel Horta (57 kg) won the silver medal, after losing 5-0 in the final against US Jahmal Harvey.



Cuba's participation in boxing in Santiago 2023 will be closed by multiple Olympic and world champion Arlen Lopez, who will fight for the 80 kg title against Brazilian Wanderley de Souza.