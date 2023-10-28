Cuban Quintanilla in final in 50 m three-position rifle at Pan American Games 2023





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban Rainier Quintanilla advanced today to this afternoon's final in the three-position rifle at 50 meters at the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, held at the Pudahuel Shooting Range.



Quintanilla moved on to the medal discussion by finishing sixth in the qualifying round with 577 points, while his compatriot Alexander Moleiro failed to continue in the competition with 17th place and 568 points.



Jorge Grau and Liana Perez, and Alejandro Delgado and Sheila Gonzalez, who finished in the 10-meter air pistol team elimination with eighth (564) and seventeenth (556) places, respectively, also failed to fight for medals.