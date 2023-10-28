Cuba seeks today to win four golds at 2023 Pan American Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, , Oct 27 (ACN) Three world boxing medalists and the undefeated beach volleyball duo will dispute gold for Cuba today at the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile.



Multiple Olympic and world champions Julio Cesar la Cruz (flag bearer of the delegation) and Arlen Lopez will give shine to the final of that sport, to discuss the titles in the 80 and 92 kilograms (kg) divisions respectively, in a program where the silver medalist Saidel Horta will fight to win in the 57 kg.



Meanwhile, the undefeated duo formed by Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo will play for the gold in beach volleyball, after winning their five matches in the tournament, where they have only lost by one partial score.



A whole crew of shooters will try to advance to today's finals, Rainier Quintanilla and Alexander Molerio with rifle shooting in three positions (prone, kneeling and standing) and the mixed teams of Laina Perez and Jorge Grau and Sheyla Gonzalez and Alejandro Delgado with air pistol.



Lesters Ders and Marcos Antonio Rojas will try to get closer to the podium in the modern pentathlon relay, while the basketball players will face the Chilean women and the audience's pressure in the preliminaries.