Cuba in eighth place at 2023 Pan American Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Oct 27 (ACN) Cuban delegation to the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023 fell to eighth place by countries on Thursday without medals.



There were no awards for the island throughout the day and it kept its poor collection of three titles, four silver medals and five bronze ones, although it did secure four silver medals with athletes who will discuss today the crown in their respective modalities.

On Thursday, three boxers won their semifinal matches and their respective tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



They were boxers Arlen Lopez (80 kg), featherweight Saidel Horta and Julio Cesar La Cruz (92 kg). The silver medal was won by the supercomplete Fernando Arzola, who lost to Joshua Edwards of the United States.



Meanwhile, the Cuban duo of Jorge Luis Alayo and Noslen Diaz defeated US 2-0 (21-15, 21-13), and advanced to the final of the beach volleyball against the Brazilian team of Loyola-Souto, whom they already defeated in the group stage.



At the close of Thursday, the medal standings are led by the United States (59-40-38), followed by Mexico (30-15-24) and Canada (29-24-26).