Cuban boxing will stand out today in Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 26 (ACN) Four Cuban boxers, all world medalists, will be in the semifinals today in the 19th Pan American Games currently under way in this city.



Multiple Olympic and world champions Julio Cesar la Cruz (92 kg) and Arlen Lopez (80 kg), as well as world silver medalists Saidel Horta (57 kg) and Fernando Arzola (+ 92 kg), will fight for the right to compete for the gold medals.



In other sports, the shooters Sheyla Gonzalez, Laina Perez, Jorge Grau and Alejandro Delgado will try to make it to the finals of the mixed 10m air pistol tournament; the beach volleyball pair of Noslen Díaz and Jorge Luis Alayo will be in the semifinals; the women’s basketball team will be opposite Puerto Rico; the women’s field hockey players make their debut against Canada; and the women’s handball team will meet Brazil to close the pool play stage.



On their end, the Cuban baseball team will play against the Dominican Republic for fifth place and the women’s volleyball team will compete with Puerto Rico for seventh place.