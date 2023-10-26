Cuba still seventh in 2023 Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 25 (ACN) Wednesday brought Cuba only one silver medal and one bronze, so the Island’s delegation remained in seventh place by nations in the 19th Pan American Games currently under way in Chile.



The rowers Reidy Cardona and Andrei Ajete finished second in the men’s double sculls with a time of 6:23.69 min in a competition won by Uruguay (6:22.07), whereas the bronze medal came from the mixed eight event, in which the Cuban boat clocked a remarkable 5:58.50 min behind the Americans (5:54.26) and the Chileans (5:55.17).



In other results, the Cuban beach volleyball pair of Noslen Diaz and Jorge Luis Alayo, who are still undefeated, beat 2-0 the Ecuadorians Dany Leon and Marcos Tenorio and will be in the semifinals.



Cuba is now in seventh place with three gold, four silver, and five bronze medals, with U.S.A. (59-38-37), Canada (28-23-25) and Mexico (26-15-23) on the top of the medal table.