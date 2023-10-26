Cuban divers finish fourth in Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 25 (ACN) The Cuban divers Anisley Garcia and Prisis Leydis Ruiz finished fourth in the synchronized 3m springboard event of the 19th Pan American Games currently under way in this city.



At the end of their five rounds, García and Ruiz had totaled 273.00 points, enough to take the fourth place behind medal winners Mexico (285.48), Canada (280.65) and U.S.A. (279.06).



Another Cuban diver, the young Carlos Ramos, will compete in the final of the 10m platform, where the American Jordan Rzepka will start as clear favorite.