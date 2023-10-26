Cuba dropped to seventh place in Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 24 (ACN) The Cuban delegation failed to win any gold medals on Tuesday and dropped to seventh place in the 19th Pan American Games held in Santiago de Chile.



Cuba notched up a silver medal in rowing, one bronze medal in badminton—the first ever won by a Cuban female athlete in Pan American Games—and a bronze medal in taekwondo, in this case by the women’s team.



No less outstanding was the result achieved by the boxer Fernando Arzola—second in the world championships—who secured the fourth bronze medal for the Cuban boxing team in the +92 kg division after beating the Canadian Marcel Mouafo.



U.S.A. (47-26-28) is top of the medal table, followed by Mexico (20-10-14) and Canada (18-20-15).