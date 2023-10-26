Cuban women swimmers shine in Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 24 (ACN) With a national record and an idyllic fourth place, the Cuban swimmers Elisbet Gámez, Andrea Becali, Lorena González and Laurent Estrada excelled in the 4x200m freestyle relay event of the 19th Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile with a time of 8:11.03 min, way ahead of their closest followers.



Cuba was the most stable team in this competition, as it only “ceded” the fourth position at the 250 and 300 meters, in charge of Gonzalez, one of the least specialized swimmers in this modality.



The podium was seized by the powerhouses U.S.A. (7:55.26), Brazil (7:55.85) and Canada (7:56.98), whereas Mexico finished fifth, more than 12 seconds behind Cuba.



On Saturday, the combative Cuban quartet, champion and record holder in the Central American and Caribbean Games of San Salvador 2023, had finished fifth in the 4x100m freestyle event with a national record of 3:44.97 min.