Cuba loses to Brazil in Pan American baseball and depends on Colombia-Venezuela





SANTIAGO DE CHILE,Oct 24 (ACN) Cuba lost today 2-4 to Brazil in the closing of group B of baseball of the 19th Pan American Games of Santiago de Chile 2023, and now will have to wait for the result of the Colombia-Venezuela match for its difficult pass to the next round.



Staged at the Cerillos Bicentennial Stadium, the undefeated Brazilians scored the first run in the top of the second inning, and extended the lead and the winning run in the fifth.



Cubans, who finished with one win and two setbacks, managed to shorten the difference with a run in the sixth and another in the seventh, in a game in which they only hit three hits and made three costly defensive errors, while the South Americans finished with nine hits and one error.



The winner was Felipe Marconte (2-0), with a save for Eric Padrinho (1), and the loser was Jose Ramon Rodriguez (0-1), who worked four innings, allowed three hits, struck out one batter, gave up one walk and allowed one run.



Erlys Casanova -allowed two runs-, Renner Rivero -one- and closer Raymond Figueredo, who was hit by a single and struck out two.



The two runs for Cuba were driven in by Roel Santos, 3-1 with one run batted in, and Dayan Garcia, 3-1 with a triple to drive in one run, while Raul Gonzalez, also 3-1, completed the trio that owned the three runners for the Caribbeans.