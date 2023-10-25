Cuban weightlifter Zaldivar wins important silver medal at 2023 Pan American Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, , Oct 24 (ACN) The silver medal is the result of hard training and good preparation, said in this city the Cuban Juan Zaldivar, runner-up in the division of 102 kilograms (kg) in weightlifting at the Pan American Games Santiago 2023.



Zaldivar told the press in the mixed zone that he expected to be on the podium, despite the level of his rivals, but he felt in good conditions to achieve that result.



Regarding the next challenges he will face, he referred to a continental tournament of the sport, besides the World Championship and the qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.



At the Chimkowe Gymnasium, the Cuban weightlifter managed to lift a total of 375 kg, with a start of 166 kg and a rebound of 209 kg.



The title was won by Colombian Jhonatan Rivas (382 kg) and the bronze by another Colombian weightlifter, Jhohan David Sanguino (372 kg).



With this silver medal, Cuban weightlifters have three metals, with the gold medal won by Arley Calderon (61 kg) and the bronze by Olfides Saez (89 kg).