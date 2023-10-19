Cuban divers for a good performance in Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 18 (ACN) Performing well is the main goal of the Cuban divers in the 2023 Pan American Games hosted by this city.



National commissioner Milagros Gonzalez remarked that the seven Cuban divers—three women and four men—have not ruled out the idea of winning medals despite the high levels of their main contenders, namely Mexico, Canada and the United States.



“That most of our athletes finish among the top twelve is our greatest aspiration,” she said. “The synchronized events, in addition to Anisley García in the individual competition in the 10m platform, will be our best options.”



The Cuban divers won no medals in the 2019 Pan Am Games held in Peru, where Mexico prevailed with four gold, four silver and three bronze medals, followed by Canada (4-3-2) and U.S.A. (1-2-3).