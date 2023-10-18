Cuban baseball team bent on winning Pan Am Games





SANTIAGO DE CHILE, Chile, Oct 17 (ACN) Cuban ace pitcher José Ramón Rodríguez assured in the venue of the 2023 Pan American Games (October 20 to November 5) that his team intends to win the gold medal, which has escaped Team Cuba since 2007.

“We are concentrated on this goal and highly motivate



d after our victory in the 5th Caribbean Baseball Cup in Puerto Rico this month,” he said. “We will play against Colombia on the 20th, no easy task because they are good and have several players in foreign clubs; there’s also Mexico, another difficult contender that already beat us in the Central American and Caribbean Games in San Salvador, so we’re in for a possible rematch. (…) Our purpose is to qualify among the top four teams and fight for a medal, and if it is the gold, so much the better.”





According to Cuban head coach Armando Johnson, the left-hander Yoanni Year is likely to be the starter against the Colombians, and the starting lineup should be the same as against Curacao in the final game of the Caribbean Cup.