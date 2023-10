Havana, Oct 12 (ACN) The Cuban men's table tennis players beat the strong U.S.A. team in the semifinals of the Pan American U11 & U13 Championships held in Colombia.



The hitherto undefeated Cubans will be opposite Colombia’s A team in the match for the gold medal.



Along the road to the final, Cuba notched up 3-0 wins over Brazil, Peru and Guatemala, as well as a 3-2 victory against the Colombians.