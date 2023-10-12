Cuban beach volleyball team out of world championships





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Cuba's beach volleyball pair Jorge Luis Alayo-Noslen Diaz lost 0-2 to Italy in the Round of 32 of the World Championships, held in three Mexican cities, and was left out of the competition.



The Italians outplayed the Cubans all down the line to win in two sets (21-16 and 21-15) and prevented Alayo and Díaz from improving their result in Rome 2022, where they finished in 17th place.



The Cuban pair had reached the Round of 32 atop Pool I with five points after beating the Czech Republic and Mexico and losing to Brazil.



Next on Cuban beach volleyball’s schedule are the Pan American Games, to be held in Santiago de Chile from October 20 to November 5.