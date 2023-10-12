Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers train in Brazil for Pan American Games





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 11 (ACN) Cuban Greco-Roman wrestlers are preparing these days in Brazil for their participation in the upcoming Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, to be held October 20 to November 5.



Five of its six athletes are currently in that South American nation, and only Oscar Pino, a four-time medalist in the 130 kilograms (kg), who is competing in the German Bundesliga, has yet to join the team.



Cuba's team of wrestlers, led by outstanding coach Raul Trujillo, is made up of Kevin de Armas (60 kg), Olympic and world champion Luis Orta (67 kg), Yosvani Peña (77 kg), Daniel Gregorich (87 kg), Gabriel Rosillo (97 kg), universal champion in last month's competition, in addition to the aforementioned Pino.