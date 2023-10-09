Diaz-Canel highlighted Cuban triumph at the Caribbean Baseball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, highlighted today the victory of the national baseball team against Curacao, at the Fifth Caribbean Cup held in Puerto Rico.



On X, the head of state congratulated the Cuban team for its victory, the first in that regional competition, after having played in the finals of the last two editions, without winning.



"Cuban baseball wins the Caribbean Cup for the first time. Congratulations to our Caribbean champions," Diaz-Canel wrote.



With a decisive home run by Erisbel Arruebarrena, on Sunday, the Cuban team, led by mentor Armando Jhonson, defeated Curacao 3-1 to win the Caribbean Baseball Cup.



The triumph broke Cuba's eight-year streak without winning an international title in this sport.



The last victory had been at the Veracruz 2014 Central American and Caribbean Games, with Victor Mesa as mentor.