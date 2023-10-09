Cuban Sports University marks today its 50th anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) The Manuel Fajardo University of Physical Culture and Sports Sciences (UCCFD by its Spanish acronym) marks half a century Monday, the culmination of a program of multiple activities of social impact, recognitions and solemn events throughout the year.



The UCCFD has graduated 100,645 students in 45 graduations and has trained Olympic and world champions, coaches, trainers, technicians and professors.



The foundation, which dates back to the opening of the first undergraduate course in Physical Culture on October 9, 1973, was one of the main steps in the Cuban sports movement.



Located in Havana's Ciudad Deportiva, the university won the Eureka 2023 World Science Award, and the academic excellence of its consolidated doctoral program was also endorsed.



Rehabilitation of campus areas, tribute galas, scientific forums, meetings with directors, rectors, vice-rectors, deans and international researchers have been the main events of the celebration.