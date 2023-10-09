Cuba wins gold medal in Caribbean Baseball Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) With a decisive home run by Erisbel "el Grillo" Arruebarrena, the Cuban team defeated Curacao 3-1 and won the title at the 5th Caribbean Baseball Cup held in Puerto Rico.



Mentor Armando Jhonson's team was silenced by left-hander Arlison Rodriguez for 4.2 innings; but they took advantage of the pitching of another pair of relievers to decide the game.



Two consecutive home runs off Nick Keur evened the score at 1-1. And in the sixth, Roberto Baldoquín's double and "Grillo" Arruebarena's homer against the defeated Cerilio Soleana brought the decisive pair of runs.



The victory, the second of the tournament, belonged to Cuban left-hander Yoanni Yera, who struck out 10 times in 6.0 innings. There was a save point for reliever Renner Rivero, who pitched the seventh inning without incident.



Cuba's first Caribbean Cup crown, breaking an eight-year streak without winning an international baseball title. The last time was in the 2014 Veracruz Central Caribbean Games under the leadership of Víctor Mesa.



This event served Jhonson's team as preparation for the Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, whose debut will be on the 20th against Colombia.