Cuban beach duo lost to Brazil in Tlaxcala World Cup, today against Mexico





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 9 (ACN) The Cuban beach duo of Jorge Luis Alayo and Noslen Diaz lost 1-2 to Brazil on Sunday, in the continuation of Group I of the World Championship, scheduled to be held in four venues in three cities of Mexico -Tlaxcala, Huamantla and Apizaco-.



After defeating the Czech Republic pair of Ondrej Perusico and David Schweiner 2-1 on Friday, the pair of Alayo-Diaz fell in the first set, 20-22, won the second, 21-19, but could not maintain the winning rhythm in the third set and was defeated 12-15.



The Brazilian pair of Evandro Junior Gonzalves Oliveira and Arthur Diego Mariano Lanci were better in the official statistics of the match, with positive balances in attack, 39 points to 33, service (4-0) and own errors (10-15), while the Cubans could only beat them in blocking by two (5-3).



The International Federation's website www.fivb.com highlights that this Monday's matches will be Cuba-Mexico and Brazil-Czech Republic, in the closing of the I group stage.



The standings indicate that all four teams have one win and one setback, so this Monday will be the ones who advance to the next phase.



The World Cup awards the champion duos (m and f) a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, for which 96 pairs from 40 countries are competing.