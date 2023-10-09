Cuba beat Iran in Volleyball Olympic Qualifying Tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 8 (ACN) Cuba's men's volleyball team beat Iran 3-2 in Pool A of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament held in Rio, Brazil, but failed to finish among the top two teams of each group and therefore gain a direct ticket to Paris 2024.



Despite its win over Iran, Team Cuba lost its chance of getting the said qualification berth after Brazil notched up a 3-2 victory over Italy and had to make do with adding points to the world ranking (RM).



Now the Cubans will have to wait for the end of the 2024 Volleyball Nations League, when the five remaining Olympic places will be decided using the FIVB rankings.



As the host country, France is already qualified.