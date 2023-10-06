Cuba for fourth success today in men's volleyball Pre-Olympic tournament





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) The Cuban men's volleyball team will seek today its fourth success in Group A of the pre-Olympic tournament in Rio de Janeiro, when it faces Brazil, with stage until next Sunday at the Maracanazinho in that Brazilian city.



The disciples of Jesus Cruz, second in the section with nine points, three won and one lost, will have in the Brazilians (7/3-1), occupant of fourth place, a difficult rival, so they will have to do everything right to achieve the goal and keep alive their aspirations of achieving one of the two quotas for the Olympic Games in Paris 2024.



After defeating Qatar 3-0 on Wednesday, the Cubans played the second rest day of the key on Thursday, as did the South American country, which overcame Ukraine 3-2. Previously, the Cuban team also defeated the Ukrainians, 3-0 and the Czech Republic, 3-0 in that order, and lost to Germany, 1-3.



According to the International Federation's website www.fivb.com, the other three matches in the A bracket are between the Italians and Iranians, the Ukrainians and Qataris, and the Germans and Czechs.



The top two teams in each group - A, B and C - will qualify for Paris, a multi-sport event for which France has already secured its ticket as the host country.



It also highlights www.fivb.com that the five remaining places by gender will be filled by selecting the top five teams not yet ranked in the world rankings at the end of the preliminary phase of the Volleyball Nations League 2024.