Cuba vs. Czech Republic in beach volleyball World Cup





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 6 (ACN) Cuban beach duo of Jorge Luis Alayo and Noslen Diaz will debut today against Czech Republic's Ondrej Perusico and David Schweiner in the World Championship, scheduled to be held in four venues in three cities of Mexico -Tlaxcala, Huamantla and Apizaco-.



According to the North, Central America and the Caribbean (Norceca) website www.norceca.net, the competition awards the champion duos (m and f) a ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and 96 pairs from 40 countries will be in action.



The Cubans are in Group I, based in Tlaxcala, along with pairs from the Czech Republic, Brazil (Evandro-Arthur) and Mexico (Galingo-Aguirre), their rivals in that order.



During the first phase of the tournament, the teams in each of the 12 groups will play in a round-robin format with the top two teams in each group and the four best third-place teams in their respective groups advancing directly to the Round of 32.



The other eight third-place teams will play a four-game lucky losers round to fill the last four spots in the elimination rounds.



From the Round of 32 onwards, the tournament will continue in single elimination format, with the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and medal matches next Sunday.